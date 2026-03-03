India reduces gas supply to industries after Qatar outage, sources say

Nidhi VermaReuters
Published3 Mar 2026, 01:18 PM IST
NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) — Indian companies on Tuesday reduced natural gas supplies to industries in anticipation of tighter supply from the Middle East after top producer Qatar halted production, four industry sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Qatar halted its liquefied natural gas production on Monday, as Iran continued to strike Gulf countries in retaliation for Israeli and U.S. strikes against it. The attacks have also halted oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices and shipping costs.

India, the world's fourth largest buyer of LNG, relies heavily on the Middle East for its imports.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Additional reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Florence Tan and Kate Mayberry)

