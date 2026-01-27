No-sugar soda market gets fizzy as regional firms latch on to health hook
Seeing rising demand for low- and no-sugar drinks, Punjab-based Lahori Zeera plans to launch a stevia-based version of its flagship drink by March
Bengaluru: India’s regional beverage makers are discovering that cutting sugar, not prices, may be the next growth lever as they give established aerated beverage players a run for their share in the mass market. They are rolling out low- and no-sugar flavoured soda variants to tap a growing base of young, health-conscious consumers in their core markets.