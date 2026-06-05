Behind Reliance Industries' sale of a step-down unit, an OFCD route

Mumbai/ Bengaluru: Reliance Industries Ltd channelled money to a small firm with no business operations of its own likely to fund the acquisition of a third-layer step-down subsidiary of the country’s most valuable company.
Reliance Industries has so far described the deal as a non-related-party transaction.
Under the transaction, Reliance Retail Ltd sold a subsidiary called Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Ltd (RPPMSL) to Jaipur Enclave Pvt. Ltd in April for ₹274 crore. Privately held Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, which in turn is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
On 30 April, 17 days after the deal was announced by Reliance, Jaipur Enclave issued ₹273.75 crore worth of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) to a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the conglomerate, Reliance Eminent Trading & Commercial Pvt. Ltd, regulatory filings showed.