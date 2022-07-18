Pernod Ricard not scaling back India business, says COO2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 01:11 AM IST
Reports said the French company has plans to hold fresh India investments over tax disputes
NEW DELHI : Amid media reports that French spirits group Pernod Ricard has decided to freeze fresh investments temporarily following tax disputes over liquor import valuation, Rajesh Mishra, India’s chief operating officer (COO), said in an interview that India remains a priority market for the company.