Pernod Ricard not scaling back India business, says COO

“It is primarily an issue on the valuation principle and we are in a continuous dialogue with the authorities to arrive at an acceptable solution. The issue isn’t new; it’s been on for about 25 years. The government has been very supportive. We are the highest tax payers in the industry. We may be part of a French group but we are very much an Indian company," Mishra said. “It doesn’t mean we are scaling back on business here."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}