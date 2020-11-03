India returns to growth for Mondelez in September quarter

New Delhi: Mondelez said its business in India returned to growth in the September quarter after a slump in the second quarter driven by a surge in demand for its chocolates and cookies as consumers continued to snack and trade channels opened up, the company’s top management said in a post earnings call.

“India returned to growth with a high single-digit increase for the quarter driven by chocolate and significant biscuit growth, and the excellent execution of the team there," Luca Zaramella, executive vice president, chief financial officer told investors over the company’s third-quarter earnings call on 2 November.

Mondelez sells popular chocolate and cookie brands such as Oreo Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone worldwide. It also sells drink mix brand Tang and Bournvita biscuits and health food drinks here.

Sales of foods that rely on out of home consumption or are more impulse purchases suffered as India’s lockdown crushed mobility and restricted its trade channels; its schools and colleges remained shut too. However, since the country's unlock, growth has returned. It also helps that trade channels in India have opened up.

In the second quarter the company told investors that its India business reported a declined double-digit due to significant lockdowns and store closures in April and May before it turning to mid-single-digit growth in June.

However, business has since picked. For the quarterly period ended 30 September, the company reported growth in majority of its emerging including key markets of India, China, Brazil and Russia.

“In emerging markets, we saw good growth in 80% of the business units revenue base including in large businesses like India, China, Russia and Brazil as operation restrictions eased, enabling better mobility and access to traditional trade," said Zaramella.

In an earlier interview with Mint, the company’s India managing director, Deepak Iyer, said that during India’s first lockdown, out-of-home was most severely hit with impulse purchases down to almost zero. However, subsequently, after months of staying indoors, Iyer said that consumers were falling back on indulging in snacks at home suggesting a shift in increased in-home snacking occasions.

Globally, demand remains very strong, said Dirk Van De Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the company. “We had high-single digit revenue growth in Q3, and we had very strong share gains. Chocolates came back in Q3. It accelerated versus Q2 largely because some of our emerging markets came back, like for instance, India," he said.

The chocolates category returned to growth at more than 5%, said Zaramella, aided in part by the company's large chocolate businesses in markets of India and Brazil returning to robust growth.

