Startups turn concierges as India’s affluent are ready to pay to have life play to their tune

Then there are legacy players like LesConcierges, founded in 1998, which operate almost entirely behind the scenes—and, definitely offline. The company operates as a B2B concierge engine for banks, luxury brands, real estate developers, and loyalty programs, servicing over 150 clients across more than 600 sites. Its founder, Dipali Sikand, is clear that concierge support is fundamentally incompatible with platform-style monetization. “Concierge does not monetize like e-commerce or platforms. You don’t pay for tasks. You pay for judgment, continuity, access, and accountability,” she said. Annual subscriptions in this segment typically range from ₹3-5 lakh, with the tab going up to ₹8–15 lakh or even more for ultra high networth individuals or UHNIs. Enterprise contracts structured annually are also on offer. (People with assets more than $30 million are generally classified as UHNIs; those with more than $1 million HNIs, short for high net worth individuals.)