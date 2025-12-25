Startups turn concierges as India’s affluent are ready to pay to have life play to their tune

For India’s affluent, convenience never sat in apps or bookings but in the privilege of things done for them—access to anything, anywhere with no friction or complexity and satisfaction guaranteed. That was traditionally delivered by humans: house managers, executive assistants, and trusted fixers who served the everyday world to the wealthy.
Now, a new set of startups is attempting to sculpt that quiet operating system into a product.
Over the past year, personal concierge services have drawn renewed attention from founders and large consumer platforms alike. After a short stint leading Flipkart Minutes, Kabeer Biswas, the founder of delivery platform Dunzo, is raising around $12 million for an AI-led personal concierge venture, The Economic Times reported last month.
Food delivery and quick commerce brand Swiggy has launched Crew, a travel and lifestyle concierge positioned as a premium extension of its core platform—signalling a category taking shape in its own right, albeit one aimed at a smaller addressable market.
Consumer-facing players like Indulge and Pinch sell access via subscriptions, relying on salaried concierges backed by software. Legacy operators like LesConcierges are a pure B2B play, embedding concierge offerings for banks, brands, real estate developers, and loyalty programs.
Swiggy’s Crew, currently live in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the NCR region, offers a broad menu of services: securing hard-to-get restaurant reservations, curating end-to-end travel itineraries, organizing birthday parties and gifts, handling airport transfers, and even assisting with tasks such as Aadhaar updates. Unlike Swiggy’s core food and grocery businesses, Crew is not built for speed or frequency. Instead, it targets users willing to pay for judgment, access, and follow-through—attributes traditionally associated with human concierges rather than apps.
Butlers on app
This renewed interest has pulled in a new crop of startups, each angling for a piece of the pie at a different level of service.
Pinch Lifestyle, founded in 2021 and bootstrapped so far, is among the earlier attempts to bring concierge services to a consumer audience. The company positions itself as a horizontal orchestration layer, sitting above multiple service verticals. Its subscriptions range from ₹999 for a tech-only plan to about ₹1.5 lakh a month for high-touch support. Pinch currently services roughly 400 households, concentrated in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with a smaller presence in cities such as Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, and even parts of Jammu & Kashmir. The company is now preparing to raise $3-4 million as it looks to deepen its service stack, according to founder Nitin Srivastava.
Indulge Global, founded in 2022, and backed early by Nikhil Kamath of online brokerage Zerodha fame, operates further up the value chain. With annual subscriptions priced around ₹4 lakh and a client base of roughly 300, Indulge has an uber-premium positioning. The company has also introduced an artificial intelligence-led plan at ₹1 lakh a year, allowing customers to interact primarily with a trained AI agent supported by humans.
“Automation across finance, technology, and customer relationships is helping us become leaner over time,” said Karan Bhangay, founder of Indulge. Most of its clients are based in Bengaluru, though the company also serves customers in Surat and other cities, and is exploring custom in markets such as South Africa.
Then there are legacy players like LesConcierges, founded in 1998, which operate almost entirely behind the scenes—and, definitely offline. The company operates as a B2B concierge engine for banks, luxury brands, real estate developers, and loyalty programs, servicing over 150 clients across more than 600 sites. Its founder, Dipali Sikand, is clear that concierge support is fundamentally incompatible with platform-style monetization. “Concierge does not monetize like e-commerce or platforms. You don’t pay for tasks. You pay for judgment, continuity, access, and accountability,” she said. Annual subscriptions in this segment typically range from ₹3-5 lakh, with the tab going up to ₹8–15 lakh or even more for ultra high networth individuals or UHNIs. Enterprise contracts structured annually are also on offer. (People with assets more than $30 million are generally classified as UHNIs; those with more than $1 million HNIs, short for high net worth individuals.)
Slow service inventory turns
The distinction between concierge and adjacent categories like quick home services becomes clear when looking at demand dynamics. Platforms such as Snabbit and Pronto, both flush with funding, and recently-listed Urban Company’s InstaHelp are built to aggregate fast, uneven demand and create supply density around predictable spikes like Mumbai’s monsoons, festive seasons, or sudden household disruptions. Their defensibility sits in logistics optimisation and marketplace liquidity.
Personal concierge services, however, do not benefit from such demand peaks. Their demand is low-frequency, high-trust, and deeply contextual, shaped by lifestyle rather than urgency. “The model back then was largely reactive, a request comes in, you fulfill it,” Sikand said. “Today, concierge has evolved into anticipation and orchestration.” This shift also explains why players like LesConcierges resist commission-led monetization. “The moment concierge depends on commissions, it stops working for the client and starts working for the vendor,” she added.
Most concierge players, both online and offline, rely on full-time, salaried professionals rather than transactional labour that gig platforms employ. Some like Indulge go further by offering stock options to staff to hardcode long-term trust into the model.
Circumvention—customers bypassing the concierge once trusted vendors are identified—remains a frequently cited risk. Founders argue that this misunderstands the value proposition. “We are not a vertical solution. We are a horizontal solution,” said Pinch founder Srivastava. “Most on-demand services specialize in verticals; we operate as a horizontal layer above them.”
From a market perspective, the opportunity remains narrow but meaningful. India’s personal concierge market could grow into a $2–3 billion opportunity, according to consultancy Praxis Global Alliance. While HNIs and UHNIs form the core audience, the addressable market also includes affluent professionals, global Indians, and enterprises that use concierges as a strategic layer for retention and relationship management, said Madhur Singhal, Praxis's managing partner.
Fewer than 100,000 households today employ full-time house managers with another 100,000 relying on office EAs or informal support staff, per Praxis data. Concierge services could extend to 2-3% of households in the top 20 cities, with digital-first offerings reaching wealthy customers in smaller cities, added Singhal.
Personal concierge may not have platform characteristics yet but look an immensely profitable attempt to make life easier and softer for the rich—where luxury is defined by how little you have to think about how life plays to your tune.