India’s biggest firms have retained employees, rest have seen massive cuts

With barely two out of ten workers in some kind of a salaried job, India has always had a very skewed workforce. The pandemic seems to have sharpened the divide. While big firms have been able to protect jobs and wages, smaller firms and businesses appear to have seen massive retrenchments. This means that on average, the better-educated high-earning professional working for a top company has been relatively protected during the pandemic. Many of those working for smaller outfits have been robbed of their livelihood and may not find it easy to get their jobs back. The impact has also been unequal across genders, with women workers losing work disproportionately, according to an earlier analysis of the survey data.