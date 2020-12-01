India’s IT firms may not rush for US visas despite a more welcoming regime

For Indian IT companies, which depend on such visas to work at client locations in the US, this reversal of stance spelt good news. In the four years of the Trump administration, they have endured a less accepting visa regime. They adapted by sending fewer Indian employees to the US and hiring more Americans. They have worked towards a position that staves off uncertainty over visa rules. Even with a more liberal US visa regime, they are unlikely to abandon that position, for reasons related to visas, and more.