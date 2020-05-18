India’s online video market to touch $4 billion by 2025

Rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year, pricing, content mix and tech are key pillars of the Disney+ Hotstar strategy, the MPA report said. Pricing has been important given that India’s large pay-TV universe only pays $4 per month for a wide range of live TV channels, including sports and entertainment. The key to creating an online subscription business at scale was always anchored towards annual offers at attractive rates. Disney has three distinct offerings – Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier. The VIP plan is available for ₹399 a year while the premium subscription comes for ₹1,499.