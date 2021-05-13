India’s PC market records the highest ever first quarter shipments in March qtr

BENGALURU : India’s traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks and workstations, grew by a massive 73.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first quarter of 2021, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). According to the market research firm’s quarterly tracker, a total of 3.1 million PCs were shipped in the first quarter of the year, driven majorly by remote work and educational needs driven by the pandemic.

That said, IDC also warned of a possible slowdown in the coming months, due to the second wave of covid infections in India. “PC vendors are staring at uncertainty for the next few months, with new lockdowns impacting consumer sales, delaying government projects, and limiting supplies into the country," said Jaipal Singh, associate research manager, client devices at IDC India. “Additionally, the current covid situation has also impacted the field teams. While most vendors’ immediate concern is rejoining with full strength, they will also use this time to plan their inventory for the coming quarters, as we will see a further surge in PC demand when the situation improves in the coming months," he added.

Further, notebooks remained the driving force for the PC market this year, accounting for three-fourths of the market. The category registered a growth of 116.7% y-o-y, according to IDC. “The demand for virtual learning is still strong, alongside a stronger demand for affordable PCs. This is evident from the recovery of desktops in the consumer segment, which grew 49.5% y-o-y in 1Q21, despite the growing trend of notebooks replacing desktops," said Bharath Shenoy, market analyst, PC devices at IDC India.

American PC makers HP and Dell took the top two positions in India, with 28.2% and 25.9% market share, respectively. Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Apple followed, making up the top five PC vendors in the country.

