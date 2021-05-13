India’s PC market records the highest ever first quarter shipments in March qtr

That said, IDC also warned of a possible slowdown in the coming months, due to the second wave of covid infections in India. “PC vendors are staring at uncertainty for the next few months, with new lockdowns impacting consumer sales, delaying government projects, and limiting supplies into the country," said Jaipal Singh, associate research manager, client devices at IDC India. “Additionally, the current covid situation has also impacted the field teams. While most vendors’ immediate concern is rejoining with full strength, they will also use this time to plan their inventory for the coming quarters, as we will see a further surge in PC demand when the situation improves in the coming months," he added.

