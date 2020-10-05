India’s skilling firms have entered the ICU

The lockdown has disrupted this system. Candidates in training have gone back to their villages and are unwilling to come back. Some of them were just days away from being certified. Those who were placed in factories have either been laid off or have reverse migrated less than three months after being placed. Navanit Samaiyar, CEO of the Alliance of Skill Training Partners, said that across the country, 250,000 to 300,000 students and about 200,000-250,000 direct and indirect employees in the ecosystem are currently stuck.