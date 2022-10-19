India says maker of Absolut vodka delaying $244 million tax demand probe2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 12:17 PM IST
Pernod Ricard is the second-largest spirits company globally and in India.
Indian authorities have asked a court to quash Pernod Ricard's bid to halt proceedings related to a $244 million tax demand, accusing the French spirit giant of being a "habitual litigant" and conspiring to "defraud" the government, legal documents show.