India's SEBI imposes penalty of 14.8 million rupees on Zee Entertainment

July 31 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator Securities ​and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Friday it imposed a penalty of 14.8 million rupees ($155,168.80) on Zee Entertainment and its chief executive and chairman emeritus.

SEBI also said it barred the company's CEO Punit Goenka and founder Subhash Chandra from the securities market for one year for violating the securities law.

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($1 = 95.3800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.