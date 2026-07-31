Subscribe

India's SEBI imposes penalty of 14.8 million rupees on Zee Entertainment

Reuters
Updated31 Jul 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Advertisement
SEBI today imposed a penalty of 14.8 million rupees on Zee Entertainment, its CEO Punit Goenka and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra.
SEBI today imposed a penalty of 14.8 million rupees on Zee Entertainment, its CEO Punit Goenka and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra. (Reuters / File Photo)
AI Quick Read

July 31 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator Securities ​and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Friday it imposed a penalty of 14.8 million rupees ($155,168.80) on Zee Entertainment and its chief executive and chairman emeritus.

SEBI also said it barred the company's CEO Punit Goenka and founder Subhash Chandra from the securities market for one year for violating the securities law.

Advertisement

($1 = 95.3800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

BusinessZee Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia's SEBI imposes penalty of 14.8 million rupees on Zee Entertainment
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP