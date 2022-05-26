India sees 28 real estate deals for 1,237 acres in 2022: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per Anarock, players with the financial wherewithal are eyeing prime land at key locations across India to deploy developments across real estate asset classes.
The appetite for land acquisition continues unabated for developers and other entities in the post-pandemic world, as Anarock Research has revealed that various entities sealed at least 28 separate land deals cumulatively accounting for over 1,237 acres across the country during this year.
In contrast, the January-June period of 2021 saw just 14 land deals for about 763 acres land.
Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, said, “The leading developers and entities who bought land parcels for residential developments include Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Mahindra LifeSpaces, Gaurs Group, Birla Estates, Hetero Group, Microsoft, and Mapletree Logistics, among others."
Of the total transacted land, at least 18 deals accounting for 351 acres are earmarked for multiple residential projects across cities for the ongoing year.
At least three deals for over 115 acres are proposed for data centres, while two deals for over 63 acres are for logistics and warehousing projects. At least four deals for over 108 acres are for mixed-used developments. A single, currently anonymous land deal for 600 acres has taken place in Hyderabad.
As per the report, Hyderabad remained highly buoyant in the period, with the most land transactions. In the city, five separate deals for 715 acres accounted for over 59% of the total land transacted between January to date. These included one for 600 acres (development type not yet revealed)
Further, Bengaluru saw three separate deals for a total of 140 acres earmarked for residential, mixed-use, and logistics developments.
The National Capital Region (NCR) also sealed five separate deals accounting for 9% of the total land deals in this period with about 106.3 acres. This included two deals for a total of 91 acres in Gurugram, and one deal each in Delhi, Faridabad and Noida. The proposed developments include residential, mixed-use and warehousing.
Pune saw five separate deals for over 91.1 acres of land, accounting for 7% of the total land area transacted pan-India. All are proposed for residential development
Meanwhile, land-starved Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw five deals involving 54.85 acres, all earmarked for residential developments.
Chennai saw one deal for 5.5 acres where a mixed-use development has been proposed.
Lastly, tier II and III cities with major land deals included Ahmedabad (two deals for over six acres), Nagpur (one deal for over 58 acres), and Sonipat (one deal for over 50 acres).