‘India sees long-term foreign flows; debt troubles unlikely’

But if you look at the conglomerates, during the pandemic, they managed to ​repay debt. But they are ​now again raising more loans. Is this as an early sign that we are going back to high leverage?

I would say it is an indicator of opportunity, and the opportunity is sector-specific. In the telecom sector, for instance, with the advent of the latest technology and the ability to scale up, one wants to be the first to implement. This then drives efficiency, which benefits the country at large. But I do not see corporates going back very quickly to a highly leveraged scenario as huge capacities are not being added given the capacity utilization which exists currently. But while we are not seeing massive capex, there are new entrants and diversification is happening.