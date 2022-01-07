India sees triple-digit growth in sales of electric two-wheelers

India sees triple-digit growth in sales of electric two-wheelers2 min read . 12:40 AM IST
SMEV said in a report sales rose 132% and 233,971 electric vehicles were sold in 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SMEV said in a report sales rose 132% and 233,971 electric vehicles were sold in 2021
NEW DELHI : Sales of electric two-wheelers in India increased 132% in 2021, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said in a new report.
NEW DELHI : Sales of electric two-wheelers in India increased 132% in 2021, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said in a new report.
A total of 233,971 electric two-wheelers were sold during the year as compared to 100,736 a year ago.
A total of 233,971 electric two-wheelers were sold during the year as compared to 100,736 a year ago.
Hero Electric, with 34% of the market share, was the top seller, followed by Okinawa (22%) and Ather (12%)—the other two companies with a double-digit market in the top ten.
Electric two-wheelers that can go beyond 25km per hour and require a full drivers licence, grew at an even higher 425% as compared to low-speed counterparts which grew only by 24%.
Low-speed electric two-wheelers move at under 25kmph and require no licence or registration. According to SMEV, low-speed electric two-wheelers were in demand until 2020, when they accounted for 70% of sales. However, interest waned in 2021, especially in the October-December quarter when their market share dropped to less than 15%.
SMEV has attributed this to the subsidies given to high-speed electric two-wheelers under the FAME 2 policy that have made them more affordable than low-speed two wheels. FAME 2 or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India is an incentive-based scheme by the government to subsidise the making and buying of electric vehicles including two-wheelers. According to Sohinder Gill, director general of SMEV, the recent changes in EV policy through FAME 2 were game-changing for the EV industry.
“In the last 15 years, we collectively sold around 1 million electric two wheelers, e-three wheelers, e-cars, and e-buses, and we will most likely sell the same 1 million units in just one year beginning January 22," said Gill. He believes that in the next 12 months, sales will grow 5 to 6 times more.
“Customers have now started shifting in large numbers from petrol two-wheelers to electric ones due to attractive prices, lower running costs, and lower maintenance. A significant percentage of customers also factor in the environment and sustainability in their decision to buy an electric two-wheeler," he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!