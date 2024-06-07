GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke also acknowledged about India's potential to become home to the world's largest developer community in the “age of AI”.

Thomas Dohmke, the CEO of GitHub, is in India for an event and, in a post on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), shared his love for the country.

"Although this is my first visit as GitHub CEO in India, this is not my first time here. I love this country. This is me in 2008, in Bengaluru — I haven’t aged at all," Dohmke wrote earlier this week, sharing a photo from his first visit to India's IT hub.

He also acknowledged about India's potential to become home to the world's largest developer community in the "age of AI".

"India is at the nexus of monumental economic opportunity, as it is set to become the world’s largest developer community at the exact point in time the age of AI is taking off. More from me on this soon," he stated.

‘Next Great Start-up from India’ In subsequent posts throughout the week, Dohmke was all praise for the country's "vivid creative expression" and AI innovation.

"It’s not just how you will build with AI, it’s the AI innovation you will build right here in India. The next great AI startup will be as likely to come from Mumbai or Bengaluru as SF or Seattle," he wrote on X.

Further adding, "India has always been known as a vivid tapestry of creative expression. But what I also know: there is still yet a sleeping tiger of Indian creativity waiting to be unleashed. Together, we will unleash it."

Dohmke is in Bengaluru to attend the 2024 GitHub Constellation scheduled on June 12. It is the company's in-person developer conference, which connects the Indian developer community on topics like AI, collaboration, community, and security.

Layoffs Last Year In March 2023, Microsoft-owned GitHub laid off 142 engineering roles in its India operations, and employees were given two months' pay as severance. The layoff was not based on the performance of employees, and the whole engineering team in GitHub India was asked to leave, as per a Business Today report.

The laid-off employees were also made to sign a strict Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in lieu of the severance benefits, the report added.

Prior to that in April 2023, GitHub had announced it would let go of 10 per cent of its workforce to cut costs. GitHub reportedly has over 3,000 employees globally.

