NEW DELHI: Domestic shipbuilder and fabricator Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) is exploring a collaboration with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to build complex commercial vessels at its Pipavav yard in Gujarat, as India pushes to scale up shipbuilding capacity.
Swan Defence explores Samsung tie-up to scale up shipbuilding at Pipavav
SummaryThe licence-led partnership will begin with tanker and gas carrier projects as India seeks to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity and reduce reliance on overseas yards.
