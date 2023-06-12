India simplifies process for airlines to start international flights1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 07:15 PM IST
In order to further ease the process for grant of such permission the existing regulatory requirements have been comprehensively reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders, DGCA said
NEW DELHI : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has simplified the process for Indian airlines to add foreign destinations, the regulator said today.
