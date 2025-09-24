From makhanas to millets: Snack-makers chase health trends
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril , Soumya Gupta 5 min read 24 Sept 2025, 08:52 pm IST
Summary
PepsiCo's Kurkure recently launched jowar puffs, marking a significant move as the first national brand to offer a millet-based product for adults at the mass-market prices of ₹10 and ₹20. The firm’s bet is that consumer habits have shifted to create a demand for what it calls “mindful snacking.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU , MUMBAI : Urban Indians’ appetite for healthier snacking is growing—and no food is off limits as snack-makers race to cash in on the trend.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story