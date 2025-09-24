From makhanas to millets: Snack-makers chase health trends

The so-called superfood makhana (fox nut) is leading the shift in the healthy snacking market, said a 21 July note by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The market for packaged makhana is said to touch $1 billion in the next two to three years, based on traders’ estimates, which peg the current annual production of the superfood at 80,000 tonnes—worth around $700 million today at the wholesale rate of ₹700/kg.