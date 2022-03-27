India Sotheby’s International Realty acquires equity stake in CRE Matrix

India Sotheby’s International Realty acquires equity stake in CRE Matrix2 min read . 05:45 PM IST
- The current investment will enable the company to draw on superior analytics of CRE Matrix in residential and commercial real estate
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU : Bengaluru: India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR), a real estate consultancy firm announced a strategic investment in CRE Matrix, an analytics platform for real estate, with a view to increase synergies, improve data processing, and sharpen analytical skills in the property market.
BENGALURU : Bengaluru: India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR), a real estate consultancy firm announced a strategic investment in CRE Matrix, an analytics platform for real estate, with a view to increase synergies, improve data processing, and sharpen analytical skills in the property market.
The current investment will enable the company to draw on superior analytics of CRE Matrix in residential and commercial real estate, with a view to undertake more analytics-based transactions and advisory services, with offer data-backed pricing to its domestic and international clients, the company said in a statement.
The current investment will enable the company to draw on superior analytics of CRE Matrix in residential and commercial real estate, with a view to undertake more analytics-based transactions and advisory services, with offer data-backed pricing to its domestic and international clients, the company said in a statement.
“The current investment adds a valuable layer to ISIR existing digital, and tech led offering to its clientele. Prop-tech is changing the way we buy, sell, lease, and interact with our properties," the real estate consultancy firm said while announcing the investment in CRE Matrix.
"CRE Matrix will enhance our ability to bring new products to the market using Big Data, Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to store, retrieve and analyze billions of data points across millions of Pan-India real estate transactions," said Ashwin Chadha, president, India Sotheby's International Realty.
Stressing that the right data analytics enable far superior decisions, Ashwin added, "Globally real estate investment decisions are backed by substantial transaction analytics which lend transparency and professionalism to the sale process for both the buyer and seller. CRE Matrix’s ability to compile and collect data on buying, selling and leasing trends in a specific area, traffic, demographic information, consumer survey results and cutting-edge analytics will help ISIR to offer better insights on pricing, home-value trends, and potential value in certain high value neighbourhoods."
"I am particularly thrilled to share that Sotheby's International is picking up an equity stake in CRE Matrix. The two brands together will create many new systems, products, services for each and all stakeholders within the prop-tech eco-system including the Indian buyer," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, CRE Matrix.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!