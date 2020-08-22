India Sotheby’s International Realty recently tied up with Krisumi Waterfall Residences, which is the first Indo-Japanese mega real estate project in India, as their strategic marketing partner.

Krisumi is a collaboration (a 50:50 JV) between the world-renowned Sumitomo Corporation from Japan and the Krishna Group in India. Sumitomo Corporation is part of the 400-year-old Sumitomo Group, a Fortune 500 company with annual revenues of $50 billion across 900 companies that employ 70,000 people across the globe. Sumitomo has successfully delivered over 300 world class projects across Japan, USA, China and Indonesia. The Krishna Group is one of the largest automotive component manufacturing groups in India with annual revenues of approximately $ 800 million.

Krisumi’s mission is to create projects in India that offer the highest quality, aesthetic relevance and enduring value to buyers.

Located in Sector 36A in Gurugram, Krisumi City offers unparalleled connectivity and unrestricted access to all parts of Gurugram. It is an urban development project that seamlessly blends Japanese craftsmanship and Indian hospitality to create a living that is simply sophisticated. It is an integrated development spread over 65 acres comprising of high quality residential, office, retail, hospitality, education and healthcare offerings. The entire project is designed by the world’s second largest design firm Nikken Sekkei, of the Tokyo Sky Tree fame, to reflect the Japanese style of art and architecture as the ultimate showcase of urban living. Krisumi city has a total revenue potential of $2 billion.

Krisumi Waterfall Residences is part of the first phase of this self-sustained development and has total of three towers with 433 apartments (2, 3 Bedroom and penthouses). It offers state-of-the-art amenities and services including a club house, theatre, spa, salon, pool, gym, squash court, restaurant, bar, café, kids play area, landscaped gardens, concierge and rental assistance desks.

Speaking of the tie-up, Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Sotheby’s International Realty as our global sales partner and marketing strategist in India. Through this partnership Krisumi will have unprecedented reach in the global market and will allow us to drive far more business impact for our clients."

Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty said, “We are proud to partner with Krisumi and on board this development on Sotheby's International Realty's Keystone program. With 200 developments across 30 countries and inventory of over $20 billion, this program has seen tremendous growth since its launch in 2018. Through this program, the Krisumi market campaign will be promoted using our unique marketing platforms, our team of local & international seasoned sales professionals and the entire network of Sotheby's International Realty with 1,000 offices in 72 countries."

Takahiro Yamazaki, Director, Krisumi Corporation added, “This strategic partnership enhances our market position. We are excited about the opportunities we are seeing and the advantages that our existing scale, footprint and expertise provide."

