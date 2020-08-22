India Sotheby’s International Realty ties up with Krisumi Waterfall Residences

Located in Sector 36A in Gurugram, Krisumi City offers unparalleled connectivity and unrestricted access to all parts of Gurugram. It is an urban development project that seamlessly blends Japanese craftsmanship and Indian hospitality to create a living that is simply sophisticated. It is an integrated development spread over 65 acres comprising of high quality residential, office, retail, hospitality, education and healthcare offerings. The entire project is designed by the world’s second largest design firm Nikken Sekkei, of the Tokyo Sky Tree fame, to reflect the Japanese style of art and architecture as the ultimate showcase of urban living. Krisumi city has a total revenue potential of $2 billion.