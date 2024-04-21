‘India stands as a shining beacon of excellence within our APAC operations’
EssenceMediacom's rapid ascent post-merger includes securing $120 million in new business in a year and $35-40 million in the current year. The agency's success lies in prioritizing client needs, diversifying business ventures, and adapting to changing media dynamics.
Mergers can signify a seismic shift in any industry, with the potential for both triumph and turbulence. But EssenceMediacom, born on 31 January 2023 from the fusion of two powerhouse agencies within GroupM, has emerged as a strong leader in the industry in just 15 months. Boasting $21 billion in global billing, this amalgamation represents more than just a union of assets. In an interview with Mint, EssenceMediacom’s APAC CEO Rupert McPetrie, and South Asia CEO Navin Khemka, shared insights into the merger journey, the imperatives guiding their approach, and the roadmap for future growth. Edited excerpts: