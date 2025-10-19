Oversupply is temporary, growing India will absorb it: JSW Steel CEO
JSW Steel CEO Jayant Acharya’s outlook suggests bullishness on India’s growth-led demand cycle even as the global market grapples with cheap imports and trade protection measures.
Mumbai/New Delhi: India’s largest steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd expects the oversupply in India to be short-lived, with the long-term demand set to stay strong, joint managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Jayant Acharya told Mint in an interview. He said the temporary supply-demand mismatch, caused by several large capacity additions coming online at once, will be absorbed as the country's rapid urbanization, infrastructure push and rising consumption drive steady growth in steel use in the coming years.