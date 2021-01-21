India still hopes oil majors will join race for Bharat Petroleum sale

“When the price bidding comes up, I am hopeful some of the major players will come through this fund route," Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group has confirmed it submitted an initial bid for Bharat Petroleum, while newspaper reports have said two US funds -- Apollo Global and I Squared Capital -- have also shown interest.

