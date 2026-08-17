India still lacks enough high-grade steel, leaving pipe makers relying on imports: Sminu Jindal

India’s steel industry is struggling to produce enough of the specialized grades used in oil and gas pipelines, leaving pipe makers such as Jindal SAW Ltd dependent on imports, said Sminu Jindal, managing director of the pipe maker.
Jindal SAW sources 35–40% of its specialized steel from countries including South Korea and China, depending on pricing and availability.
“Indian steel market doesn't really produce a lot of steel for higher API applications,” Jindal said in an interview to Mint. “I wish the steel makers do make better high-grade API steel. So we don't have to do it and we can actually sell a product that is completely made in India.”