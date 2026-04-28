Dilip Shanghvi-led Sun Pharma's most expensive M&A deal signals fading allure of US generics business

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday announced the $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co., in a seemingly aggressive push into the US market that has long decided the global fortunes of Indian drugmakers. However, the biggest buyout by an Indian company in nearly 20 years also signals that the US generics market's decades-long allure is beginning to fade for Indian drugmakers, which are now eyeing newer markets such as China, South Korea, and Spain with branded generics.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday announced the $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co., in a seemingly aggressive push into the US market that has long decided the global fortunes of Indian drugmakers. However, the biggest buyout by an Indian company in nearly 20 years also signals that the US generics market's decades-long allure is beginning to fade for Indian drugmakers, which are now eyeing newer markets such as China, South Korea, and Spain with branded generics.
Announced early on Monday, the Organon acquisition ranks as the second-largest acquisition by an Indian company, behind Tata Steel's 2007 deal to buy British steel maker Corus Group for $12 billion.
Announced early on Monday, the Organon acquisition ranks as the second-largest acquisition by an Indian company, behind Tata Steel's 2007 deal to buy British steel maker Corus Group for $12 billion.
For years, Indian pharma rode a powerful wave in the US, as expiring patents of blockbuster small-molecule drugs opened a gold mine for low-cost generic drug makers in the world's largest drug market. Companies like Dilip Shanghvi-led Sun Pharma built scale, profitability and global credibility by pushing into the US. Even today, the US contributes about 31% of Sun's revenues, second only to the Indian domestic market bringing 37%.
The Organon buyout subtly but significantly alters that balance -- once the deal concludes, India’s share in the combined $12.4 billion revenues of Sun Pharma-Organon drops to 17%, while the US accounts for 27%. In absolute terms, US revenues will increase from $1.9 billion to $3.35 billion, or an incremental $1.4 billion. Organon revenues in 2025 stood at $6.2 billion.
That mismatch underscores the deal's real intent—Shanghvi is not paying a premium to double down on the US. He is buying access—to markets, portfolios, and new therapeutic segments that lie beyond it, industry experts and analysts said.
China, South Korea, Spain in focus
According to Sun Pharma managing director Kiran Ganorkar, the real value is in geographic diversification. It opens up markets such as Korea where Sun had little or no presence, and strengthens its foothold in regions like China and Spain where Organon already has scale.
The acquisition improves Sun's penetration into select large markets such as China and South Korea, Bino Pathiparampil, head of research at Elara Capital said in a report.
China, in particular, stands out as a strategic prize. In a statement, Sun's Ganorkar described it as an “untapped $150 billion opportunity”, and the buyout provides Sun with a ready-made platform to participate in that growth. More broadly, the complementary portfolios of Sun and Organon, especially in branded generics, create opportunities for cross-selling across multiple regions, an industry executive said, asking not to be identified.
The shift comes at a time when the US generics market is no longer the reliable growth engine it once was. Pricing pressure has intensified, competition has proliferated, and consolidation among buyers has squeezed margins. What was once a high-growth, high-margin opportunity has increasingly become commoditized. Adding to the uncertainty are geopolitical risks, including threats of tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, which have made exporters wary of overexposure to a single market.
Fewer patents to copy
The US opportunity has also changed at a structural level. The era of frequent blockbuster patent expiries in small-molecule drugs is tapering off. Innovation is shifting toward biologics and specialty therapies—segments that are more complex, capital-intensive, and less accessible to traditional generics players. For Indian companies, this means fewer easy wins in their most important export market.
Sun Pharma’s own acquisition history reflects how central the US once was. Its purchases of Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were squarely aimed at building scale there. Even its largest pre-Organon deal—the $4.2 billion acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2014—was designed to strengthen its American presence. At the time, chairman Shanghvi highlighted that the combined entity would generate over $2 billion in US revenues, cementing its leadership in generics exports.
The Organon deal marks a departure from that playbook not just from a geographical market perspective.
Crucially, the deal addresses two key gaps in Sun's portfolio: biologics and biosimilars. Ganorkar noted that Organon brings with it a biologics portfolio, an area where Sun has long wanted stronger presence. In the same statement, Shanghvi acknowledged that Sun had previously avoided aggressive expansion into biosimilars due to long development timelines and high investment requirements. By acquiring Organon, the company effectively accelerates its entry into this fast-growing segment, sidestepping years of organic growth.
“Strategically, the acquisition gives Sun Pharma entry into branded generics in women's health and biosimilars—two areas where it is not present. These two areas face lower competition in fast-growing markets compared to the regular generics business in regulated markets,” Elara's Pathiparampil wrote.
Upselling from vanilla generics
Industry observers see echoes of a similar strategic move elsewhere. The CEO of a Hyderabad-based generics company likened it to the deal where Mylan combined with Upjohn, a unit of Pfizer, to create a global branded generics powerhouse.
“The acquisition is a good one, and looks quite similar to Mylan’s acquisition of Pfizer’s branded generic business Upjohn in the US,” the senior executive said. “Unlike a pure generics portfolio, which is prone to deep price erosion, a branded generics portfolio offers far greater stability of cash flows." The pace of growth may be slower "but it provides durability and visibility—qualities that become increasingly valuable in a volatile global market”.
An analyst noted the reduced share of generics. "Post-integration, the generic business contribution drops from ~30% to ~15%, accelerating Sun's shift toward high-value innovative and branded drugs," said Shrikant Akolkar, vice president (institutional equities) at Nuvama Wealth. The generics business is largely in US market while the branded drugs business is largely based outside of it.
The deal also enhances Sun Pharma’s ability to scale some specialty products globally. Its biologic therapy Ilumya, used for moderate-to-severe psoriasis, is currently sold in about 35 countries. With Organon’s international footprint, the Indian company now has the infrastructure to expand this and other products into new markets far more rapidly.
For Shanghvi, the acquisition is less about reacting to immediate challenges and more about securing long-term strategic positioning. His comment—“We are debt-averse but not risk-averse”—captures the philosophy behind the move. It is a calculated bet that the future of growth lies beyond the traditional strongholds of Indian pharma.
Sun Pharma shares rose 6.98% to close at ₹1,733.59 on Monday, as the sectoral Nifty Pharma index expanded 2.62%.