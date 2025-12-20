How an Indian CEO ran his first full marathon in a Swedish mine

He had never run a full marathon before, though he had regularly run half-marathons with a best time of 2 hours, 30 minutes. Months earlier, he had been approached to consider an Ironman attempt. But the underground event arrived first. Between August and October, he trained as much as his schedule allowed — largely by running outdoors in Udaipur and Delhi, and occasionally simulating low-visibility conditions. The adjustment was less about claustrophobia and more about pacing. Misra is no stranger to underground mines; he began his career in 1990 in some of India’s more difficult coal mines in Dhanbad, including gassy deposits and low seams where workers crawled through four-metre spaces. “Working underground has never been a challenge for me. I can spend hours there without discomfort,” he said.