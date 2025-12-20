Few chief executive officers (CEOs) choose a mine over a city street for their first full marathon. Fewer, in fact, have run more than a kilometre underground in a dimly lit zinc mine in Sweden, in humid conditions and visibility limited to a narrow tunnel of light. Yet that is where Hindustan Zinc’s CEO, Arun Misra, spent more than six hours in late October, running what the Guinness World Records confirms is the World’s Deepest Marathon.
How an Indian CEO ran his first full marathon in a Swedish mine
SummaryHindustan Zinc's CEO Arun Misra ran his first full marathon in October—the world's deepest over a kilometer underground in a Swedish mine. Misra wanted to highlight modern mining practices and shift public perception of the industry and remind customers how integral mining is to everyday life.
Few chief executive officers (CEOs) choose a mine over a city street for their first full marathon. Fewer, in fact, have run more than a kilometre underground in a dimly lit zinc mine in Sweden, in humid conditions and visibility limited to a narrow tunnel of light. Yet that is where Hindustan Zinc’s CEO, Arun Misra, spent more than six hours in late October, running what the Guinness World Records confirms is the World’s Deepest Marathon.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More