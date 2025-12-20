How an Indian CEO ran his first full marathon in a Swedish mine

Misra, 59 years old, was one of 55 participants from 18 countries. For him, the decision to run came after Hindustan Zinc became a member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), a grouping of global mining companies committed to responsible practices. When ICMM decided to support the event, Misra felt it was important for his company to be present. “It would have meant very little for Hindustan Zinc to be there but not its CEO,” he said in an interview. “If I could complete 42 kilometres underground, it would show the world what modern mines are actually like.” Other CEOs in the race included honchos from Canadian Teck Resources and Boliden of Sweden, Misra said.