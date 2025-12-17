$1 bn Telefónica UK win ends mega-deal dry spell for TCS but it's not out of the woods yet

This is the fourth $1-billion deal, all in the UK, under managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) K. Krithivasan who took office in June 2023. That same month, TCS signed a $1.1 billion contract with UK National Employment Savings Trust, which is the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme. Three months later, it won a $1 billion digital transformation contract with Jaguar Land Rover; both the automaker and TCS are part of the Tata Group. Finally, In January last year, the company bagged its largest deal—a $2.5-billion, 15-year administration contract with British insurer Aviva.