Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India's largest software services company, has won a mega deal valued at more than $1 billion revenues over 10 years from Telefónica UK, the British arm of Spanish telecom giant Telefónica, ending a nearly two-year drought in bagging such large deals.
$1 bn Telefónica UK win ends mega-deal dry spell for TCS but it's not out of the woods yet
SummaryTCS has won a $1 billion contract from Telefónica UK, ending a drought in large deals. The agreement for application and infrastructure services reflects a strategic shift towards long-term growth even if it impacts short-term margins. Read this exclusive story on the TCS mega deal.
