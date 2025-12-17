Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India's largest software services company, has won a mega deal valued at more than $1 billion revenues over 10 years from Telefónica UK, the British arm of Spanish telecom giant Telefónica, ending a nearly two-year drought in bagging such large deals.
Telefónica UK runs the O2 brand of mobile phone services in the UK.
Mumbai-based TCS will offer application and infrastructure work as part of this contract, much of which is new work for the company, said two executives privy to the development requesting that they remain unidentified in this story. A formal announcement is expected in the coming weeks.
This is the fourth $1-billion deal, all in the UK, under managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) K. Krithivasan who took office in June 2023. That same month, TCS signed a $1.1 billion contract with UK National Employment Savings Trust, which is the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme. Three months later, it won a $1 billion digital transformation contract with Jaguar Land Rover; both the automaker and TCS are part of the Tata Group. Finally, In January last year, the company bagged its largest deal—a $2.5-billion, 15-year administration contract with British insurer Aviva.
The UK is the second-largest market after the US for TCS making up about 17% of its full-year revenue of $30.18 billion.
Questions sent to TCS and Telefónica went unanswered at the time of publishing.
Decretive on margins
Both the executives cited earlier pointed to the muted profitability in the Telefónica UK deal, claiming it is lower than TCS's 24.2% operating margin. They didn't share more details.
This marks a shift in strategy as the IT outsourcer has traditionally refrained from signing deals lower than the company’s overall profitability. This is the second deal with a telecom company that is hurting the company’s overall margins.
The company’s $1.83 billion contract with state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, or BSNL, was another deal which hurt the company’s profitability. As part of this engagement, TCS deployed 4G network solutions for the telecom company. However, the operating margins of the Telefónica UK deal is expected to be higher than the deal signed with BSNL, according to one of the executives.
As of now, a billion dollar contract over 10 years translates to $100 million in incremental revenue for the IT services company. Simply put, if TCS does not lose business this year, it stands to improve its revenue by 0.3% in the next fiscal.
An analyst read the Telefónica UK deal more as an attempt to reshape revenues than about its dilutive effect on margins. “TCS is prioritizing predictable, long-term growth and strategic account control over short-term margin optimization. If executed well, such contracts typically become more margin accretive in the later years as transformation benefits compound," said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research, a Massachusetts-based IT consulting and research firm.
Slowing momentum, trailing peers
Large contracts, especially those over a billion dollars, have long sales cycles and can take up to 18 months to be formalized. Much of the work on the Telefónica UK deal was led by Amit Kapur, who ran TCS's UK and Ireland business until August, according to the two executives mentioned above. He was critical in winning the earlier UK deals, too.
Kapur was elevated as TCS’s artificial intelligence and services transformation unit head in August.
Under CEO Krithivasan, overall growth has slowed for TCS as it reported 4.1% and 3.78% full-year revenue growth in FY24 and FY25, respectively. At the heart of this slowdown, is the company's inability to win enough mega deals at a time when peers are winning large contracts.
Since the start of the year, New Jersey-based Cognizant has announced at least one mega deal in healthcare: Mint reported on 6 June that it won a $1 billion IT transformation deal with an unnamed US-based healthcare company, which runs for five years.
Infosys, ranked second by revenues in IT services in India, won a $1.7 billion, eight-year IT management contract with Liberty Global in August 2023 and, this October, a $1.6 billion, 15-year IT modernization deal with UK’s NHS, short for National Health Service, the UK's public healthcare provider.
The third-largest HCLTech last secured a deal exceeding a billion dollars in August 2023, when it inked a $2.1 billion managed services contract with US telco Verizon for five years.
Big deal yet FY revenues may decline
Deals valued at over a billion dollars move the revenue needle for IT services companies as they guarantee a steady stream of fixed revenue every year. Because of this lack of large ticket contracts at TCS, at least two analysts expect the company to report a decline in revenue this year.
Kotak Institutional Equities analysts expect TCS to end FY26 with a revenue decline of more than 2.5% whereas Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts expect a decline of 0.5%. TCS has also lost out to peers in the race to sign large contracts from Fortune companies, further adding to shareholder concerns.
Over the last two years, TCS lost the Zurich Life Insurance deal to Virginia, US-based DXC Technology and its Phoenix Group account to Wipro Ltd. Both contracts were valued upwards of $500 million. This October, it also missed out on the NHS deal that Infosys won. Sixth-largest LTIMindtree Ltd also pipped TCS to bag its largest deal, worth $585 million, with Paramount Global the same month.
This is prompting the TCS management to sign mega deals at any cost, according to a second executive who said that the Telefónica UK deal has emerged out of a need to bag contracts, even if the company takes a beating on its profitability.
In terms of revenue, TCS gets 6% of its total business from the communications and media companies. It does not call out revenue from telecom companies independently.
TCS’s mega deal comes as it looks for newer growth avenues through its investment in data building centres, a first for the country’s $283 billion IT services sector. Last month, private equity major TPG and TCS agreed to invest $1 billion in setting up a data centre in Navi Mumbai, Mint reported on 20 November.
This comes as part of its stated strategy to invest upwards of $6.5 billion over six years to build data centres with capacity of 1 gigawatt, in order to become the “world’s largest AI-led technology services company". TCS also roped in Deepesh Nanda, who currently heads Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, to take charge of its newly-formed data centre subsidiary called HyperVault AI Data Centre.