India to be leading source of global growth for years: CPP’s Suyi Kim
Mumbai: CPP Investments is one of the biggest pension fund investors in India, having invested across private equity, infrastructure, real estate and other asset classes
Mumbai: CPP Investments is one of the biggest pension fund investors in India, having invested across private equity, infrastructure, real estate and other asset classes. In an interview, Suyi Kim, senior managing director and global head of private equity explained why at Canada’s largest pension fund manager is bullish on India, and the themes it is investing in. CPP’s India investments form about 4% of its global portfolio as of 31 December. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×