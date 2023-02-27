India to be leading source of global growth for years: CPP’s Suyi Kim

We take a long-term view on our investments. Technology is more than just a singular sector – it is extremely broad, and you can argue there is a tech element in every industry now. It will continue to play a critical role in our lives. India has been at the forefront of some of the technology sectors. For example, the IT services industry was invented in India more than 25 years ago and it is still thriving. There continues to be a lot of investing interest behind it.