India to be part of Cisco’s $5 bn funding for 5G projects

The launch of 5G services is expected to shift focus to enterprises, which could become potential sources of revenue for telcos. At present, a significant chunk of the revenue of telcos comes from consumer mobility or mobile services and this is likely to change once 5G is rolled out. Cisco plans to collaborate with telcos to build use cases in the enterprise segment, even as it works on strengthening the back end to ensure that these use cases are supported by networks, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}