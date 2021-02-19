India to contest Cairn Energy arbitration award, lawsuits in international court

The Indian government also is taking several steps to ensure that the country's tax base is not eroded, including by introducing an equalisation levy on e-commerce transactions. At present, salaried people, especially those in the middle income category, contribute a big chunk of direct taxes, according to data available with the tax department. As the tax base is finite, letting large corporate transactions escape from taxation would increase the burden on individual tax payers, who, unlike businesses, do not get many tax credits or exemptions.