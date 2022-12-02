India to have 700 million gamers by 2025: Report

NEW DELHI: The number of Indian gamers is expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 compared with 507 million in 2021, said a new report by Dentsu titled Gaming Report India 2022 - For the Game.
The report said that 46% of gamers in India are women and that overall, ‘Real Money Game’ revenues currently constitute 57% of market size but future growth is projected to be driven by in-app purchases growing at a 34% CAGR. There were 120 million paying users in FY22, which represents a 24% conversion rate.
Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India & lead at Dentsu Gaming, said, “Gaming’s growing cultural impact, combined with the promise of the metaverse, has generated endless opportunities for advertisers. With the meteoric expansion of esports and streaming platforms, gaming has shifted from solitary play to spectator sport. Gaming platforms are now the main avenue for social connections and self-expression. One cannot follow the cookie-cutter approach anymore given the fluidity & dynamism of the industry."
At a global level, in India, the cultural influence of gaming flourished with online gaming apps like Rummy and Teen Patti. Board games like Ludo and other games like Uno have also very popular across age groups and gender. But gaming as a habit is an expensive hobby. On average, a hardcore gamer spends ₹6,500 (approximately) on accessories and peripherals to enhance the gaming experience.
But gamers are not media isolated. They watch and follow a lot of content on TV as well as online TV with about 28 hours a week spent on the medium. Casual gamers make up the largest cohort in the gaming audience pool. They mostly prefer smartphones as their gaming device.
She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as the biggest recruiter in the gaming pool and that around 45% of the Indian population started playing games during this period. Cheaper internet and one’s need to kill time and connect with people were the biggest drivers.
