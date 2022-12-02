India to have 700 million gamers by 2025: Report

Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India & lead at Dentsu Gaming, said, “Gaming’s growing cultural impact, combined with the promise of the metaverse, has generated endless opportunities for advertisers. With the meteoric expansion of esports and streaming platforms, gaming has shifted from solitary play to spectator sport. Gaming platforms are now the main avenue for social connections and self-expression. One cannot follow the cookie-cutter approach anymore given the fluidity & dynamism of the industry."

