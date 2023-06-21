India to have 700 mn 5G subscribers by 2028-end: Ericsson2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Ericsson expects smartphone subscriptions in the country to clock a CAGR of 5%, reaching over 1.14 billion by 2028
NEW DELHI : India is expected to have 700 million 5G subscribers by the end of calendar 2028, comprising 57% of its 1.2 billion mobile phone users, making it the fastest growing 5G market globally, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson said in a report.
