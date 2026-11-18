India could have adequate supplies of coking coal to meet the growing demand of its steel industry as Europe and the US move away from blast furnace-based steelmaking, freeing up global supplies of the key raw material, Jindal Steel Ltd chairman Naveen Jindal said on Wednesday. “World over, in the US and Europe, people are abandoning blast furnaces. If they abandon blast furnaces, there’s going to be enough coking coal for companies in India, because India is the only country that I can think of in the world that is still building blast furnaces,” he said at the ISA Coking Coal Summit in New Delhi. India’s dependence on imported coking coal remains a significant challenge for steelmakers. Domestic reserves are characterized by high ash content, making beneficiation necessary before the coal can be used in steelmaking, said Jindal. However, washing the coal reduces its usable yield, limiting the extent to which domestic resources can replace imports.

Jindal said the industry must continue investing in overseas coal assets to secure supplies. Jindal Steel itself has explored coking coal opportunities across several geographies, including Australia and Indonesia, but faced difficulties in multiple markets. The company eventually found some success in Mozambique, where it is producing around 7-8 million tonnes of coking coal annually, he said.

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Domestic production The Jindal Steel chairman also highlighted the importance of developing India’s domestic resources. The government has set a target of increasing domestic coking coal production to 120 million tonnes by 2030, alongside expanding washing and beneficiation capacity. Replacing even 25-30% of India’s coking coal requirements with domestic supplies would strengthen the country’s steel sector, he said. India currently produces 58.21 million tonnes of coking coal per annum. Despite the push towards alternative steelmaking technologies, Jindal argued that blast furnaces would remain important for India because of their efficiency and the country’s infrastructure requirements. Jindal Steel has historically been cautious about blast furnace technology because of concerns about securing coking coal supplies. Jindal said his father had avoided setting up blast furnaces for years because of the difficulty of sourcing the raw material. The company also explored coal gasification as a way to reduce dependence on imported coking coal, an initiative that faced years of difficulties after coal blocks were cancelled. Jindal said modern blast furnaces were also becoming less dependent on coking coal. While older furnaces consumed around 600 kilogrammes of coke per tonne of hot metal, newer facilities had brought consumption down to around 350kg, with the industry working towards reducing it further to about 300kg. The balance can be met through pulverized coal injection, gas and potentially hydrogen. India consumed around 66.33 million tonnes of coking coal in fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), up 15.2% from 57.58mt in the previous year, with imports meeting 85-90% of its requirements, according to an EY November report. As steel production expands, the country’s coking coal import requirement is expected to rise to around 85-90mt by FY30, nearly 30% above current levels, and could touch 112mt if capacity growth remains heavily dependent on blast furnaces and domestic supply fails to keep pace, said the report.

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