‘India to lead global 6G, FWA revolution’

New Delhi: India is in a position to replicate its success with unified payments interface (UPI) by making fixed wireless access (FWA) a global reality, Nunzio Mirtillo, vice president, Ericsson and head, South East Asia, Oceania and India, said.

"India, in particular, holds the potential to not only make FWA more feasible but also to set a benchmark for the rest of the world due to its large market, scalability and impressive engineering capabilities. It is highly likely that the Make in India initiative in FWA sector will serve as a model for other regions globally," he said highlighting India's manufacturing capabilities to meet both local and FWA equipment demand on a global scale.

FWA, a technology that delivers high-speed internet without the need for copper or fibre connections, is set to fuel demand over 5-10 years. With a growing number of retail and enterprise consumers relying on more data usage with the adoption of 5G, this router-like equipment can provide significant growth. Ericsson expects India to play a key role in the anticipated 300 million FWA connections globally by 2028.

“India has staggering number of startups. 5G network is in place. If we look back at the 4G era and consider the example of UPI, which did not exist six years ago, and within a decade we saw it grow from zero to 100 billion transactions a year, the same trend is expected to persist with 5G. With this ecosystem firmly established, it is poised to become like the US or China. It is because the ecosystem has government backing, and India already demonstrated its ability to deploy 5G in just 12 months, which has attracted significant interest."

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio rolled out over 350,000 5G sites, while Vodafone Idea is likely to begin investing in 5G roll-outs in the coming quarters. Mirtillio said Ericsson is in talks with Vi for the 5G rollout. "We will support them to get back in action. India's big, so there is space for three players."

India, which is the second largest market by sales for the Swedish telecom gear maker after the US and has the potential to be an even stronger contributor to its sales of XX billion and may raise its share past 13% achieved in Q2FY4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If we’ve seen a leap from 4% to 15%, there’s room for further progress. It’s crucial to emphasize that India holds immense significance as a market."

According to Mirtillo, Ericsson has significantly increased its investments and commitment to India, expanding presence and leading initiatives in 6G research as well as artificial intelligence. He also expects 6G technology to be deployed even faster than record one-year deployment of 5G."This is precisely why we have made an investment in India, to not only support the Centre in achieving this goal but also to align with its unique needs in the emerging 6G landscape. We've made significant investment in India and expect to expanding presence in the country."

Earlier the decisions were largely driven by the availability of highly skilled talent and labour arbitrage, but today it is determined by scale of opportunities and a conducive business environment, he added.

