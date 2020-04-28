India to see slow recovery, loss of demand post covid-19, say rating agencies

MUMBAI : Following the disruption to business activities caused by the pandemic, India will see a slow recovery and a permanent loss of demand for certain sectors, credit rating agencies said on Tuesday.

According to Crisil, the worry is that large industrial states, such as Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, have continued to witness a rise in the number of cases and face the risk of an extended period of restrictions. “Together, these states contribute over 50% to India’s industrial gross value added (GVA) and over 40% to services GVA," Crisil said in a report on Tuesday.

While demand in some sub-sectors could be postponed to subsequent quarters, some might face a permanent loss, Crisil said. The rating agency believes that permanent demand loss is more likely in sectors such as retail trade, education, air, rail, road and water transport, logistics, real estate, entertainment, hotels and restaurants, and other personal discretionary services.

“Lockdowns are showing a disastrous impact on the economy and could lead to a permanent loss of gross domestic product (GDP), unemployment and poverty, despite relief packages. Rough estimates on the economic impact so far can simply be seen in term of loss of GDP," it said, adding that Crisil now expects the Indian economy to grow 1.8% in fiscal 2021, compared with an earlier estimate of 6% before the pandemic.

“The loss of GDP in nominal terms is ₹10 lakh crore or about ₹7,000 per capita. This is the combined impact of global slump and domestic lockdown," it said.

Icra on Tuesday said it is undertaking a review of its portfolio of ratings, using an approach that involves risk assessment both at the sector level as well as the entity level. The rating agency said that aside from undertaking a review of the liquidity position of the rated entities over the near term, it may also redraw its projections for various cases, by assuming that a business as usual environment may not return soon.

Jitin Makkar, head credit policy at Icra, said that subsequent to its FY20 ratings action, the coronavirus induced crisis has led to a widespread deterioration in the credit quality of India Inc.

“The credit challenges are overwhelming and would impact the credit profiles of a large number of entities across sectors in an unprecedented manner. There is a lot of uncertainty as regards the acuteness of the impact and much would depend on how quickly the pandemic is contained, the measures taken by the government to soften the harmful impact, and the dynamics of the individual sectors," said Makkar.

Icra said that ratings of 584 entities were downgraded in FY20, reflecting a downgrade rate of 16%, was significantly higher than the past five-year average of 9%. On the other hand, upgrades were at 282, reflecting an upgrade rate of 8%, lower than the past five-year average of 10%.

