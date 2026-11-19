MUMBAI: India’s most valuable brands collectively lost value amid a challenging year, consumer insights firm Kantar said in its annual BrandZ report, ranking Airtel as the most valuable across sectors in 2026.

The collective value of the top 10 brands fell 16% to $207 billion, Kantar found, with IT services firm HCL Technologies exiting the top 10 and Jio Platforms not considered this year. They were replaced by Asian Paints and e-commerce giant Flipkart.

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“Growth is changing structurally, it is not disappearing,” Soumya Mohanty, managing director of Kantar India, told Mint. “While the top 100 brands have declined in value by about 12%, India’s GDP has grown this year. So, there is value being created outside of this [top 100 list]. Our largest brands are not creating the same value as they could create in the past.”

While telecom operator Airtel claimed the top spot, Kantar did not consider rival Jio Platforms this year because the company was gearing up for a public market listing in October.

“The tailwinds are with the telecom sector, given the kind of data we are consuming,” Mohanty said of Airtel’s top spot and Jio’s post-listing gains. “These companies are becoming data and content players. Both are very strong and both of them invest in innovation.”

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Airtel was the only brand with a value of more than $40 billion this year. In 2025, the top 3 brands—HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Airtel—were valued above this benchmark. Rival Vi was also on the list, at number 19, with a brand value of $6.4 billion, unchanged from last year.

Several new entrants hit the top 100 rankings in India this year, including quick-commerce firm Blinkit, coffee brands Nescafé and Bru, Bengaluru-based real estate company Prestige Group, and banks and insurance firms including AU Small Finance Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, and Bajaj Life, rebranded from Bajaj Allianz in October last year.

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“All payments banks and digital financial services have gained value this year,” Mohanty said. “Also, we did coffee brands for the first time this year, and the strongest brand equity in food & beverage was with Nescafé. This is because it has done everything from coffee sachets for mass consumption to Nescafé Gold at a higher premium, to cold brew offerings for new occasions. It shows that a brand can go in every direction for growth.”

Gainers, losers Value e-commerce platform Meesho was the fastest-growing brand on Kantar’s list this year, gaining 37 points to rise to the 59th spot. Meesho’s brand value rose 64% to $1.86 billion.

“Meesho is a good example that India is not only about premiumization,” Mohanty said. “There is growth at the premium end of the consumer base and there is growth at the universal end of it too.”

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Rival e-commerce platforms also found a place in the rankings, including Flipkart at number 9 and beauty and fashion e-tailer Nykaa at number 35. Offline value retailer Vishal Mega Mart lost 13% brand value and slipped three positions to number 83.

“Meesho’s challenge will be to wrap greater brand personality and differentiation around its strong price proposition,” Kantar said in a report launched with the brand rankings. Shares of the company have risen more than 50% since its debut on the bourses in December last year.

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield was the second fastest-growing brand, with a 60% bump in brand value to $3.7 billion, moving up 27 places to number 30 this year.

However, brands in several sectors were hurt this year due to geopolitical concerns, changes in consumer regulations, and the rise of AI. Travel and hospitality services sector brands, which featured prominently in last year’s top 100 list, lost value this year including aviation firm IndiGo and the Tata Group’s hotels brand Taj.

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ITC’s tobacco brands Wills and Gold Flake lost brand value of 33% and 29%, respectively, as the government imposed a hefty new set of taxes on the sale of cigarettes earlier this year. All major IT services firms lost brand value as the rise of AI companies threatened their business.

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