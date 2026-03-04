Thirty-six Maharatna and Navratna companies fell short of the mandated minimum number of independent directors in 2024-25, according to the fifth edition of Excellence Enablers’ survey. The survey explores corporate governance practices across 14 Maharatna and 26 Navratna companies.
Fewer women on board, less clarity on succession planning: What a survey of Indian PSUs found
SummaryMany PSUs lag in having a sufficient number of independent directors and women directors on their board, even as details disclosing succession planning publicly remain patchy, showed Excellence Enablers' fifth survey on corporate governance in Maharatna and Navratna companies.
