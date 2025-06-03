India’s tourism boom: Sector to double to ₹42 trillion by 2035, driven mainly by domestic travel, says WTTC
India's travel and tourism industry thrived in 2024, with total spending reaching ₹21 trillion and supporting 46.5 million jobs. The sector is expected to grow but requires increased investment in marketing and infrastructure to remain competitive on a global scale.
Travel and tourism will contribute almost ₹42 trillion and about 64 million jobs to India’s economy by 2035, but the country will need to invest more heavily in infrastructure and destination marketing to stay competitive and maintain the growth momentum in the sector, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) said.