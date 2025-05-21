India trims gas-based power generation capacity to 20.13 GW as of April

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The country has reduced gas-based power generation capacity by 20 per cent or 5 GW in the last three months to 20.13 gigawatt (GW) as of April.

The development comes at a time when the government has issued a directive to use unutilised gas-based generation capacity to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the summer season, when projected demand is expected to hit 277 GW.

According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, India's overall installed power generation capacity was 472.468 GW in April, while the share of gas-based capacity was at 20.13 GW.

In March, the total power generation was at 475.211 GW and the share of gas-based capacity was at 24.53 GW.

India's overall installed power generation capacity was at 470.448 GW in February and the share of gas-based capacity was at 25.18 GW.

The power ministry has decided to use unutilised gas-based electricity generation capacity to ensure uninterrupted power supply and maintain grid security amid an anticipated rise in the demand this summer.

The ministry has been taking steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply and meet the projected or anticipated peak power demand of 277 GW this summer season.

Peak power demand had touched an all-time high of 250 GW in May 2024.

The peak power demand was about 235 GW in March and April, while it was 238 GW in February this year.

The ministry has issued fresh directions, invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, "to ensure maximum generation from gas-based power plants" in the country to meet the rise in peak demand, particularly during non-solar hours.

"Based on the monthly demand assessment, GRID-lNDlA will inform the gas-based generating stations about the expected high demand and stress days in advance so that the Gencos can arrange for the natural gas as required," the order said.