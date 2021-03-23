India Grid Trust said that its board approved raising ₹1284 crore via issue of rights shares to its shareholders.

The company will issue as many as 116.70 million shares at a price of ₹110 a piece. The issue will open on 6 April and close on 13 April.

Eligible shareholders can subscribe one equity share for every five held in the company.

