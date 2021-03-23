OPEN APP
India Grid Trust said that its board approved raising 1284 crore via issue of rights shares to its shareholders.

The company will issue as many as 116.70 million shares at a price of 110 a piece. The issue will open on 6 April and close on 13 April.

Eligible shareholders can subscribe one equity share for every five held in the company.

